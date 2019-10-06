Yousef Makki's mother 'broken' by his death

Media player
Yousef Makki's mother 'broken' by the death of her son
The mother of Yousef Makki, Deborah Makki, has told how her family have been left "broken" by her son's death.
The Manchester Grammar School pupil, 17, was stabbed in the heart in Hale Barns, Greater Manchester in March.
06 Oct 2019
