Wigan man runs five km every day for 1,000 days
A man who originally planned to run five kilometres each day for 31 days has completed his 1,000th consecutive charity run.
Matthew Melling, from Wigan, started his challenge on 1 January 2017 but kept going after being approached by different charities.
He has now run in 21 countries, covering a distance equivalent to a journey from Wigan to Azerbaijan.
30 Sep 2019
