Last Thomas Cook flight lands in the UK at Manchester
The final scheduled Thomas Cook flight has landed in the UK.
TCX2643, the eight-hour flight from Orlando, Florida to Manchester, landed at 08:33 BST after departing from the American city at 19:15 (local time).
Thomas Cook has collapsed after last-minute negotiations aimed at saving the 178-year-old holiday firm failed.
23 Sep 2019
