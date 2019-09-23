Last Thomas Cook flight lands in the UK
Last Thomas Cook flight lands in the UK at Manchester

The final scheduled Thomas Cook flight has landed in the UK.

TCX2643, the eight-hour flight from Orlando, Florida to Manchester, landed at 08:33 BST after departing from the American city at 19:15 (local time).

Thomas Cook has collapsed after last-minute negotiations aimed at saving the 178-year-old holiday firm failed.

