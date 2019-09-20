Media player
Manchester shop arson: Footage of fashion store attack released
Police have released footage of an arson attack on a ladies' fashion shop in Manchester.
Two men on a motorcycle stopped outside The Dolls House on Bridge Street just before 20:15 BST on 2 September before smashing the door, pouring a flammable liquid inside, and setting fire to the premises.
They left in the direction of Salford, Greater Manchester Police said.
20 Sep 2019
