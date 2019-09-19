Hitting back against the haters
Manchester's Gay Village hosts self-defence classes in homophobia fight

Members of Manchester's LGBT community are being offered self-defence classes.

The training was set up by Sam Wild after one of his friends suffered a broken jaw when he tried to help two friends who were being subjected to homophobic abuse.

He said there had been a 168% rise in hate crime incidents against the LGBT community since 2013.

