Manchester's Gay Village hosts self-defence classes in homophobia fight
Members of Manchester's LGBT community are being offered self-defence classes.
The training was set up by Sam Wild after one of his friends suffered a broken jaw when he tried to help two friends who were being subjected to homophobic abuse.
He said there had been a 168% rise in hate crime incidents against the LGBT community since 2013.
19 Sep 2019
