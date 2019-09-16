CT scans reveal secrets of Egyptian mummies

Video

New technology is being used to study mummies from ancient Egypt.

Body scanners at Manchester Children's Hospital are being employed during out of hours periods to study the ceremonial remains in a less invasive way.

New imaging techniques can show the condition of the mummies without unwrapping them and can also reveal the gender of the person.

Some of the items, from Derby Museum, have been on display since the Victorian era and have never been analysed.

