Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bodycam of raid on terror-accused's house
Bodycam footage of a raid on the house of a terror suspect has been shown to a jury.
The Old Bailey was shown a video of officers allegedly finding diagrams and materials for the homemade drone attachment at 25-year-old Hisham Muhammad's home in Whitefield, Bury, Greater Manchester.
Mr Muhammad is accused of plotting to attack an Army barracks with a modified drone.
The case continues.
-
10 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-manchester-49649889/bodycam-of-raid-on-terror-accused-s-houseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window