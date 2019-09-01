Media player
Walkden fire: Balloons released for arson death victim Michelle Pearson
Hundreds of people gathered to remember Michelle Pearson, who died 20 months after an arson attack at her home which killed four of her children.
Ms Pearson was badly injured in the attack in December 2017 in Walkden, Salford, which killed Demi, Brandon, Lacie and Lia.
She died in hospital.
Two men were jailed for life for the children's murders in May 2018.
01 Sep 2019
