"Dejected" fans reacting to Bury's expulsion from the Football League have said it is "almost like a member of the family has died".

The side had its membership of the league withdrawn on Tuesday after a takeover bid from C&N Sporting Risk collapsed.

Gathering at Bury's Gigg Lane stadium, one fan said the Shakers were a "club, not a team".

"It doesn't matter what the team do on the pitch - you come here, you see your friends. It's escaping every Saturday to something different," he added.