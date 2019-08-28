Media player
Bury's expulsion 'like a member of the family has died'
"Dejected" fans reacting to Bury's expulsion from the Football League have said it is "almost like a member of the family has died".
The side had its membership of the league withdrawn on Tuesday after a takeover bid from C&N Sporting Risk collapsed.
Gathering at Bury's Gigg Lane stadium, one fan said the Shakers were a "club, not a team".
"It doesn't matter what the team do on the pitch - you come here, you see your friends. It's escaping every Saturday to something different," he added.
28 Aug 2019
