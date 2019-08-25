First couple to get married on Liverpool's Minton tiles

Video

The famous Minton tiled floor in St George's Hall in Liverpool is so valuable that it is normally hidden under a wooden floor to stop any corrosion or damage.

But for the first time in history one couple won a competition to be the first couple to get married on the "priceless" tiled floor.

Reflecting on the day, groom and bride Stephen and Jennifer Gough said: "It's crazy to think we're going to go down in history."