Drag queens bring glamour to Manchester Pride

Manchester Pride: RuPaul's drag queens to lead parade
Manchester Pride is set for a burst of glamour when the contestants from a TV talent show for drag artists lead this year's parade.
The RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestants will be showcasing their fabulous frocks and masterful make-up as thousands of people proudly parade through the city's streets on Saturday.
One of them, Divina De Campo, 35, said Manchester has one of the "most incredible" drag scenes in the world.
21 Aug 2019
