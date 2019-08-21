Media player
Grandad rescue: Boy hailed a hero for calm 'maturity'
An 11-year-old boy has been hailed a hero for helping his grandad to safety after he slipped on rocks on a coastal path and broke his leg.
Nathan Anderson-Moores, from Stalybridge in Greater Manchester, guided rescuers to the remote location near Eyemouth in the Scottish Borders.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said Nathan was "fantastic", reacted calmly and his actions were "beyond maturity".
21 Aug 2019
