Double amputee dog running marathon for rescue centre
Double amputee dog Sherry to run marathon on wheels

Sherry was rescued from Bulgaria and had to have her back legs amputated after being shot in the spine.

She will run one mile a day for 26 days to help raise funds for a new visitor centre at the dog rescue home where she lives.

  • 19 Aug 2019
