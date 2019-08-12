Video

An Instagram eco-advocate on a "mini mission towards a more sustainable household" is trying to get people to embrace her hashtag, #MellowYellowMondays.

Emma Kennan, from Stockton Heath in Cheshire, follows the motto "if it's yellow, let it mellow" every Monday in an effort to save water and is encouraging social media users to do the same.

"I just think if a lot of people did little things, then that can make a big difference", she said.