Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jodrell Bank Observatory made Unesco World Heritage site
Jodrell Bank Observatory has been made a Unesco World Heritage site.
The site, famous for its iconic telescope named after Sir Bernard Lovell, began scientific research in 1945 when the physicist used radio waves - rather than visible light - to understand the universe.
It joins other iconic sites, such as the ancient Iraqi city of Babylon, on the prestigious list.
-
08 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-manchester-48910576/jodrell-bank-observatory-made-unesco-world-heritage-siteRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window