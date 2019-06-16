"I was constantly told I was ugly..."

Video

At school, Rekha Sharma was told she was ugly and would never have a professional career.

She was born with a rare condition called hemifacial microsomnia, which means one side of her face is underdeveloped.

Rehka is now a successful solicitor in Manchester. She says she hopes people's prejudices towards facial disfigurement will not get in the way of her finding a partner.

"The superficial nature of the Asian introduction system is flawed," she said. "They want someone successful, but they also want someone to look the part."