Sir Ian McKellen has said he felt "criminalised" because of his sexuality in his youth and that while the law has changed, attitudes towards older LGBT people "haven't altogether".

Speaking at the launch of Pride in Ageing, a project in Greater Manchester aimed at promoting equality and understanding in later life, he said people over 50 "can remember a time when... if you were LGBT, you never talked about it, because you were breaking the law".

He said the feeling of breaking the law "can leave a sort of brand on you that you never really get rid of".