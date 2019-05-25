Under-eight street dancers crowned European champions
A street-dancing troupe, featuring sassy girls between the ages of four and seven, have been crowned winners in a European competition.

Following their victory, their dance studio manager Christina Taylor said: "The world's their oyster."

