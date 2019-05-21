Video

Seeing your team win the treble is amazing for any football fan, but when you then get asked to give the boss a lift home, it's the icing on the cake.

BBC cameraman and huge Manchester City fan Mark Hilton had just filmed the team's victory parade when he was asked to take Pep Guardiola back to his hotel.

"I didn't play it cool," he said. "I had the biggest, cheesiest grin on my face. It was mad.