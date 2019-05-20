Manchester City celebrate treble triumph

Video

Thousands of Manchester City fans partied on the streets as an open-top bus carried their heroes through the city.

Pep Guardiola's City side became the first to complete clean sweep of all three major English trophies with Saturday's 6-0 thrashing of Watford in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

They clinched a second successive Premier League title the previous week and also won the Carabao Cup in February.