Manchester City celebrate treble triumph
Manchester City fans cheer on heroes after treble triumph

Thousands of Manchester City fans partied on the streets as an open-top bus carried their heroes through the city.

Pep Guardiola's City side became the first to complete clean sweep of all three major English trophies with Saturday's 6-0 thrashing of Watford in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

They clinched a second successive Premier League title the previous week and also won the Carabao Cup in February.

  • 20 May 2019