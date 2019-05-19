The ex-accountant who became a darts champion
From accountant to darts champion

A year ago, Nathan Aspinall gave up his job as an accountant to pursue his passion for darts.

The risk has paid off as he has won his first major tournament - plus £200,000 in prize money over three months.

