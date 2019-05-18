Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Walking with alpacas to relieve stress
Usually found in Peru, alpacas are joining people on treks in the Pennines.
Joanna Schembri, who leads the walks from Rochdale, says: "The way they interact with you, it does give a great stress reliever."
-
18 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window