Walking with alpacas to relieve stress

Walking with alpacas - the latest form of stress relief
Usually found in Peru, alpacas are joining people on treks in the Pennines.

Joanna Schembri, who leads the walks from Rochdale, says: "The way they interact with you, it does give a great stress reliever."

  • 18 May 2019
