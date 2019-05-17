Statue of comedian Victoria Wood unveiled.

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sculpture of comedian Victoria Wood erected in Bury
A life-size statue of comedian and actress Victoria Wood, who died in 2016, has been unveiled in her home town of Bury, Greater Manchester.
It takes pride of place in Library Gardens - opposite the where she used to steal books because she was too shy to ask a librarian how to join.
Her friend and fellow comedian Ted Robbins revealed the sculpture to the gathered crowds.
-
17 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-manchester-48314335/sculpture-of-comedian-victoria-wood-erected-in-buryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window