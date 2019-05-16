Wine drinkers toast cellar confusion
Hawksmoor Manchester: Diners given £4,500 red wine by mistake

Diners got more than they bargained for when they ordered a £260 Bordeaux and were accidentally served a £4,500 bottle of Chateau le Pin Pomerol at a restaurant.

Hawksmoor Manchester said on Twitter it hoped the customers had enjoyed their evening after being given the pricey 2001 bottle of red wine.

