Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hawksmoor Manchester: Diners given £4,500 red wine by mistake
Diners got more than they bargained for when they ordered a £260 Bordeaux and were accidentally served a £4,500 bottle of Chateau le Pin Pomerol at a restaurant.
Hawksmoor Manchester said on Twitter it hoped the customers had enjoyed their evening after being given the pricey 2001 bottle of red wine.
-
16 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-manchester-48303712/hawksmoor-manchester-diners-given-4500-red-wine-by-mistakeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window