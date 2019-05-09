Media player
Man found with grenade and gun in pocket jailed
A man who was found with a hand grenade and gun in his pocket has been jailed.
Joseph Grey, 54, was found with the weapons and 170 rounds of ammunition when officers investigating organised crime stopped his van in Manchester.
Police then found amphetamine and cannabis valued at £190,000 at his home in Hopgarth Walk in Newton Heath.
Grey was jailed for eight years after pleading guilty to possessing weapons and Class B drugs at Manchester Crown Court.
09 May 2019
