Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How BBC Dianne Oxberry's death inspired cancer charity
The "overwhelming" outpouring of love and affection after the death of BBC North West Tonight presenter Dianne Oxberry inspired an ovarian cancer charity in her name, says her husband.
The former Radio 1 host died from ovarian cancer aged 51 at the Christie Hospital in Manchester in January.
Her husband Ian Hindle said he set up the Dianne Oxberry Trust to raise awareness for the "silent killer".
-
09 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-manchester-48208936/how-bbc-dianne-oxberry-s-death-inspired-cancer-charityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window