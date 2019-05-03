Bomb disposal robot in Manchester
Manchester bomb disposal teams use robot on suspect item

Bomb disposal teams have brought a robot on to the street in Manchester after a suspicious package was found.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) cordoned off Piccadilly Gardens, which disrupted buses and some tram services.

Officers said the package was "not believed to be a viable device".

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

