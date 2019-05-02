Media player
Dovestone WI moorland fire neighbourhood watch plan
A WI group based in a village where moorland fires have broken out over the past year are setting up a neighbourhood watch.
Dovestone WI members hope volunteers will be able to alert the authorities at the first sign of any fire.
02 May 2019
