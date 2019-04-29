Irish dancer takes second world title

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bolton's Irish dance champion Jess Hindley retains world crown
An Irish dancer from Bolton has retired from competitive dancing at the top of her game after being crowned World Irish Dancing Champion for the second year running.
Twenty-six-year old Jess Hindley beat 100 other hopefuls and now hopes to turn professional.
-
29 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-manchester-48094471/bolton-s-irish-dance-champion-jess-hindley-retains-world-crownRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window