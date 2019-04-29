Irish dancer takes second world title
Bolton's Irish dance champion Jess Hindley retains world crown

An Irish dancer from Bolton has retired from competitive dancing at the top of her game after being crowned World Irish Dancing Champion for the second year running.

Twenty-six-year old Jess Hindley beat 100 other hopefuls and now hopes to turn professional.

  • 29 Apr 2019
