Younger and older women share food skills in cook-off
Women from generations apart have gathered to share their culinary knowledge in a special cook-off event in Manchester.
Younger and older women swapped tips over pizza at the community project in Levenshulme, which aims to help people from different generations learn from each other.
The event took place at Levenshulme Inspire, a cafe based in a converted church.
25 Apr 2019
