'I just want to bring mum home'

Sri Lanka attacks: Son wants to 'bring mum home'
The son of a British woman killed in the Sri Lanka bombings has said he wants to bring his mother home.
Lorraine Campbell was staying at Colombo's Cinnamon Grand Hotel when she died. She has been confirmed as the eighth British victim of the attacks on Sunday.
Her son Mark said his mother was "inspiring".
"I just want to bring my mum home, and I want to give everyone who knew her...the opportunity to come together and celebrate this beautiful woman," he added.
24 Apr 2019
