Deaf boy finds voice after brain implant

Deaf boy finds his voice after brain implant surgery
Pioneering brain surgery has allowed four-year-old Theo to hear sounds and even speak to his mum.
Theo Sankson, from Manchester, was born deaf and was not expected to be able to speak.
He could not have a cochlear implant or hearing aid because he did not have any auditory nerves - so two years ago he was fitted with an auditory brainstem implant.
NHS England called the surgery "truly life-changing" and said it will make the procedure, which is carried out by teams in Manchester and London, routinely available on the NHS.
22 Apr 2019
