World record smashed by 182 spinning DJS
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

World record smashed by 182 spinning DJs in Manchester

The world record for the longest back-to-back music set DJ has been smashed in Manchester.

A total of 182 DJs spent more than 10 hours breaking the record of 147 set in Australia.

They spent four minutes each in the DJ booth at the Joshua Brooks bar in Manchester city centre raising money for two charities.

  • 19 Apr 2019