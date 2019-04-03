Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Calls to male suicide helpline rise 300%
Male suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) has said calls to its helpline have gone up 292% since 2013.
Jonny Sharples, whose brother Simon took his own life, said "nobody is immune" from mental health issues or suicide.
-
03 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-manchester-47804781/male-suicide-calls-to-helpline-rise-nearly-300-since-2013Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window