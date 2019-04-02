Biogradeable glitter backed by Attenborough
How do you make biodegradable glitter?

A firm is putting the sparkle back into glitter by creating a biodegradable version which does not contain plastic.

Sir David Attenborough who highlighted the dangers of plastic waste on marine life in BBC One's Blue Planet II, is backing Rochdale-based Bioglitter, an environmentally-friendly product.

