Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lego helping revive memories
You might think it's child's play - but Lego is being credited with reviving memories in elderly care home residents in Manchester.
Lego therapy is helping people to re-discover communication skills and encourage them to socialise.
The activity is being held in one home in Blackley. Resident John Parks said: "I'd like to build a Lancaster bomber."
-
19 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-manchester-47619677/lego-used-to-boost-care-home-residents-memoriesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window