Lego helping revive memories

You might think it's child's play - but Lego is being credited with reviving memories in elderly care home residents in Manchester.

Lego therapy is helping people to re-discover communication skills and encourage them to socialise.

The activity is being held in one home in Blackley. Resident John Parks said: "I'd like to build a Lancaster bomber."

  • 19 Mar 2019
