Pair marry after walking club romance
Founded 13 years ago in Manchester, Outdoor Lads is a group for gay, bisexual and trans men to get together and enjoy outdoor pursuits.
It also proved to be a great place for Andy and Danny to meet - and the pair have recently tied the knot.
18 Mar 2019
