A Christian charity worker who was pictured outside a Manchester mosque with a message of friendship following the New Zealand attacks has responded after the image went viral online.

Fifty people were killed at two mosques in Christchurch on Friday. Australian Brenton Tarrant, who described himself as a white supremacist, has been charged.

Andrew Graystone told BBC Breakfast he went to his local mosque because "there's so much terrible stuff going on in the world about which I can do nothing".

"But I can make sure my neighbour is my friend."