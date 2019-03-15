Schools battle in Robot Wars revisited
Schools battle in Altrincham Robot Wars challenge

School pupils from Greater Manchester and Staffordshire have been competing to design their best machines for a Robot Wars-style challenge.

The three-day event in Altrincham saw the youngsters tackle a series of challenges to get through to a global championship in the USA next month.

