D-Day bullet sculpture remembers thousands of fallen soldiers
A new sculpture depicts a soldier kneeling on 4,413 bullets, with each representing a man that died alongside him on D-Day.
Called Soldiers of Sacrifice and made by artist Alfie Bradley, the piece was unveiled in Salford and will tour England before the 75th D-Day anniversary in June.
05 Mar 2019
