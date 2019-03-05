Bullet sculpture remembers D-Day dead
D-Day bullet sculpture remembers thousands of fallen soldiers

A new sculpture depicts a soldier kneeling on 4,413 bullets, with each representing a man that died alongside him on D-Day.

Called Soldiers of Sacrifice and made by artist Alfie Bradley, the piece was unveiled in Salford and will tour England before the 75th D-Day anniversary in June.

