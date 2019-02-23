Thousands attend Tommy Robinson BBC demo
An estimated 4,000 supporters of the former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson protested outside the BBC's offices in Salford over a forthcoming Panorama investigation about him.

Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also criticised reporter John Sweeney.

Earlier, hundreds of anti-fascist demonstrators staged a counter-protest nearby at MediaCityUK.

