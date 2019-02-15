Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
North West children take part in climate 'strike'
Hundreds of children and young people from across the North West of England have left schools and colleges to take part in protests about climate change.
Students took to the streets in Manchester, Liverpool and Lancaster to voice their concerns.
They were part of a UK-wide protest of thousands of pupils in more than 60 towns and cities, according to organisers Youth Strike 4 Climate.
-
15 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-manchester-47259801/north-west-children-take-part-in-climate-strikeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window