Skydiving 'makes me feel normal'

Video

Indoor skydiving has given 85-year-old Glen Mills a new lease of life.

Ms Mills, from Glossop, Derbyshire was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 50 years ago and uses a wheelchair to get around.

But the self-confessed adrenaline junkie said the weightless sport not only gives her the adrenaline rush of flying, it also offers her pain relief.

After inspiring others with disabilities to give indoor skydiving a go, she has been made an ambassador for the centre where she does it in Manchester.