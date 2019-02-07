Media player
BBC presenter Dianne Oxberry's funeral takes place
A private funeral has been held for award-winning BBC television and radio presenter Dianne Oxberry.
The former Radio 1 host died from ovarian cancer aged 51 at the Christie Hospital in Manchester in January.
A private service was held earlier in Sale, Greater Manchester.
07 Feb 2019
