Video

Heavy snowfall in Greater Manchester temporarily closed the city's runways and has caused problems on the roads.

Footage shows cars struggling to drive up hills and thick snow at Manchester Airport.

More than 200 schools in the city have also been closed by the weather but at one that was open there was a chance for a mass snowball fight.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.