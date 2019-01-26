Army band plays to honour WW2 veteran
Army band plays to honour WW2 veteran's 100th birthday

Bob Whent's birthday was celebrated with all the pomp and ceremony befitting of a 100-year-old World War Two veteran.

He reached the milestone with no living relatives but a band from the Royal Artillery, with which Mr Whent served during the Normandy Landings of 1944, treated him to a performance at his care home in Moston, Manchester.

