Stockport dad grapples with £80k car thieves
A man fought a gang of masked raiders who pinned him to the ground as they ransacked his house while his wife and three-year-old daughter hid upstairs.
CCTV shows Ali Gill, 40, was put in a choke hold on his driveway while his house in Cheadle Hulme, Stockport, was searched for keys, watches and money.
They found keys for his £80,000 sports car while "terrified" wife Zoara, 34, watched through an upstairs window.
Police have launched an investigation into the aggravated burglary on Monday.
31 Oct 2018
