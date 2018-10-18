Media player
Peterloo Massacre movie's Manchester premiere
A new movie telling the story of the Peterloo Massacre has had its UK Premiere in a cinema near the site in Manchester where a troop of sabre-wielding cavalrymen charged into a huge workers' rights protest in 1819.
The carnage that followed is the subject of Peterloo, Mike Leigh's new film starring Maxine Peake.
The film, which goes on general release on 2 November, is directed by Salford-born Leigh, who is known for his gritty tales of working-class life.
18 Oct 2018
