Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Virgin Trains helps Styal prisoners get back on track
Virgin Trains is running a training scheme inside a jail to help get former prisoners back into work.
The firm said it had given jobs to half of those who had completed the course at HMP Styal in Cheshire.
-
09 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-manchester-45792733/virgin-trains-helps-styal-prisoners-get-back-on-trackRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window