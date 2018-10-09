Virgin Trains help prisoners back on track
Virgin Trains helps Styal prisoners get back on track

Virgin Trains is running a training scheme inside a jail to help get former prisoners back into work.

The firm said it had given jobs to half of those who had completed the course at HMP Styal in Cheshire.

