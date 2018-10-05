Lorry collides with bridge in Cheshire
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lorry gets wedged under bridge in Cheshire

A lorry smashed into a railway bridge in Cheshire before tipping on its side and becoming wedged.

CCTV shows people rushing to the aid of the driver after the smash, which happened at 12:00 GMT on Thursday on Whitchurch Road in Beeston.

Fire crews were called to the scene and the driver, who was not trapped, was treated by the ambulance service.

  • 05 Oct 2018
Go to next video: The city of stuck lorries